Coalition Seeks Funding To Study Fire Island Sewage Infrastructure

The Coalition for Fire Island Wastewater Solutions wants $500,000 in state funding to figure out the best way to update the island’s sewage infrastructure.

Fire Island’s patchwork sewage systems are severely outdated, and the advocacy group wants to study how to protect against water and soil contamination.

Kaetlyn Jackson, park planner for Fire Island National Seashore, said different areas on the island have different kinds of sewage systems, like cesspools, septic systems and leaching fields.

“Each one is unique. Because of those uniqueness and those development density differences, it might require different, creative ways of dealing with wastewater issues. Definitely not a one size fits all.”

Fire Island is already updating its one sewage treatment plant. The $7 million project could double the efficiency of the plant.

If the study does get state funding, research could take up to a year before it presents a conclusion.