Suffolk Towns Seek $50 Million For Wastewater Treatment

Suffolk County has submitted a $50 million funding request to New York State to help homeowners replace aging wastewater treatment systems.

A coalition of 10 towns in Suffolk County requested the funding to replace nearly 5,000 failing cesspools with a nitrogen pollution treatment system.

The request was made through the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, which could grant each municipality a maximum of $5 million.

Homeowners could receive $10,000 in a grant to help pay for a wastewater system.

County Executive Steve Bellone says the water quality in Suffolk is essential to the multi-billion dollar tourism industry on Long Island.