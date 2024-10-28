CT’s first week of early voting draws more than 310,000 voters

According to Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, more than 310,000 people took advantage of the first week of early voting in Connecticut.

She said voting was relatively smooth despite a higher voter turnout than anticipated.

“It is surprising. Registrars all around the state had to order more supplies because we all underestimated,” Thomas said.

No voter was turned away, she said, as she assured voters that the system is secure.

“All the ballots are secured and under seal until Election Day,” Thomas said.

“Then much like absentee ballots, they'll be delivered. Those seals will be broken. The envelopes will be opened, separated and then the ballots will be counted,” she said.

Local election officials will start counting the early ballots at 6 a.m. on Election Day.

Early voting continues until Sunday, Nov. 3. It’s available at the local town clerk’s office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the hours are extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.