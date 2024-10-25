© 2024 WSHU
In some CT towns, vote counting might not end on election night

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Katrina McKelvin of New London, Conn., deposits her absentee ballot for the Aug. 11 primary in a special box that has been set up outside the New London City Hall. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Katrina McKelvin of New London, Conn., deposits her absentee ballot.

U.S. officials warn that disinformation and misinformation about the vote count are big threats to voter confidence in this year's election.

In Connecticut, all votes are by paper ballot.

Ballots cast during early voting are sealed and stored securely in each town. Along with mail-in absentee ballots, they are opened and counted on Election Day.

All ballots are run through tabulators. And if a ballot cannot be read by the tabulator because too many ovals have been filled, it’s placed in an auxiliary bin and counted by hand by two election officials at the end of the day.

The registrars of voters are expected to report initial results on election night. However, there is a three-day window to determine if a recount is necessary.

That means town clerks will not confirm the results until Nov. 8, and a recount may not happen until Nov. 12.

So, in close counts, it might take a while to get the official result.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
