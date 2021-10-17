-
New York has joined 20 states, including Connecticut, in a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and President Trump over policies that could…
Connecticut announced plans to join a multi-state lawsuit against the head of the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. Then, Postmaster General announced he…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined military veterans on Long Island to denounce funding gaps and changes to the Postal Service.A recent…
House Democrats have accused President Trump of trying to suppress absentee mail-in voting amid the pandemic, ahead of the November election. People…
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Long Island’s postal services could face serious cuts without federal aid.More than 7,500 Long Islanders…
One of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the country, the United States Postal Inspection Service, is looking to hire a criminal investigator.Donna…