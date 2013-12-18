© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk approves settlement between county police and US Justice Department

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 18, 2013 at 11:25 AM EST
lucero.jpg
AP Photo, File
/

The Suffolk County Legislature approved a settlement on Tuesday between the county police department and the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations of discriminatory policing. 

The agreement comes after a five-year federal investigation into the murder of Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero in 2008.  The Justice Department concluded that police discouraged Latinos from reporting crimes and improperly classified hate crimes. 

Tags

Long Island NewsSuffolk CountyU.S. Department of JusticepolicediscriminationMarcelo Lucero
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Related Content
Load More