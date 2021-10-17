-
The National Coast Guard Museum Association hopes to begin construction in 2022.
An anonymous female cadet at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point on Long Island said she was raped by her engineering supervisor during a training…
A former leader at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, has been relieved of his command for good.The Coast Guard investigated Master…
The U.S. Coast Guard has re-certified New London — home to the Coast Guard Academy — as one of its “Coast Guard Cities.”At a ceremony held by the Thames…
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter and training ship Eagle set sail from its home port of New London over the weekend to begin its first International Summer…
A 94-year-old Coast Guard veteran of the D-Day landing in Normandy spoke to cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in New London about his fallen comrades, and…
The 83-year-old sailing vessel known as "America's Tall Ship" has returned to its home port in New London, Connecticut. It was in Baltimore for the past…
The Coast Guard will boldly go where no cutter has gone before: into space.Project Polar Scout will use small shoebox-sized satellites to detect distress…
The U.S. Coast Guard’s highest-ranking officer says it’s unacceptable that the military branch needs to rely on food pantries like the one set up in New…
A pop-up food pantry has opened at the Coast Guard Academy in New London to help members of the Coast Guard and their families during the partial…