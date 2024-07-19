Coast Guard whistleblower accused of creating hostile work environment

The Coast Guard has launched an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment perpetrated by whistleblower Shannon Norenburg and other agency officials.

The news comes a week after Norenburg told the agency that she intended to return to work.

Ryan Melogy, Norenberg’s lawyer, said the latest actions by the Coast Guard are a retaliation against Norenberg for whistleblowing in June, when she said they made her lie to victims of sexual assault.

“She doesn’t know what the complaint says," Melogy said. "She believes she knows who filed the complaint — we’re not going to say who that is right now, but it’s a co-worker who Shannon believes is being subjected to a hostile work environment, and she thinks that anybody who works in this program is being subjected to a hostile work environment including herself, and that this is all coming from Commandant Linda Fagan and the leader of the Coast Guard Academy, Michael Johnston.”

Melogy alleged that the complaint is proof of widespread dysfunction within the Coast Guard.

“The person investigating the internal hostile workplace environment complaint that named Shannon as a witness previously, that we were contacted about several weeks ago, works in logistics, so is some kind of logistics officer within the Coast Guard," Melogy said. “It has nothing to do with HR. So, the system itself is designed to be dysfunctional and I think that people, eventually, they’re gonna come to find out that the Coast Guard itself internally is a completely dysfunctional organization.”

The Coast Guard did not reply to a request for comment from WSHU.