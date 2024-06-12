© 2024 WSHU
Blumenthal says sexual assault, harassment still a problem at the Coast Guard Academy

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 12, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT
Senator Blumenthal with redacted papers from the US Coast Guard about Operation Fouled Anchor
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Senator Blumenthal with redacted papers from the US Coast Guard about Operation Fouled Anchor

Sexual harassment and assault continue to be a problem at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in the U.S. Senate.

At a committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday, the Coast Guard Academy’s sexual assault prevention coordinator, who resigned Sunday, said the culture of coverup continues at the academy.

“She said the following: 'The Coast Guard lied to me. Worse than that, they used me to lie to victims. Used me to silence victims. And used me in a coordinated effort to discourage victims of sexual assault at the academy from speaking to Congress,'” Blumenthal.

The academy’s Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan defended the Coast Guard.

“I’m not shying away from this challenge. I know the people of the Coast Guard and I know we are already rising to the challenge ahead,” she said.

But when confronted by Blumenthal, Fagan could not say that she had fired any Coast Guard officer for the coverup.
