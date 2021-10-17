-
Police are investigating a violent photo posted to social media that showed U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut decapitated by a statue of…
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the state’s $206 billion pension to force Google, Facebook, and Twitter to address fake news, hate…
An allegation on Twitter that Connecticut’s senior U.S. senator, Richard Blumenthal, sexually assaulted an intern 40 years ago has been proven to be a…
Ted Koppel was the host of Nightline, the groundbreaking TV news program that chronicled the Iran hostage crisis day after day, starting in late 1979. It…
Despite a burst of Twitter attacks from President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is sticking by his assertion that the firing of…