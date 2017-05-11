© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Despite Trump’s Tweetstorm, Blumenthal Sticks By Position On Comey

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 11, 2017 at 10:21 AM EDT
blumenthal_apcarolynkaster_170511.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., talks to media on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday after FBI Director James Comey testified before the committee's hearing.

Despite a burst of Twitter attacks from President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is sticking by his assertion that the firing of FBI Director James Comey is a "looming constitutional crisis."

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Blumenthal says Comey’s firing makes it urgent that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the Trump presidential campaign’s connections with Russia.

In the meantime, he’s joining fellow Democrats in slowing down business in the Senate.

“We cannot do business as usual when the integrity of the criminal justice system is so endangered and at risk.’’

Blumenthal says he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Deputy Attorney General to be called to appear before Congress to give the real reason why Comey was fired.

President Trump tweeted out Wednesday morning that Blumenthal should be the one investigated for fabricating his military service. During his 2010 Senate campaign, Blumenthal had apologized for giving the impression that he served in Vietnam when he had actually served stateside in the Marine Corps Reserve.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutFBIDonald TrumpJames ComeyTwitter
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma