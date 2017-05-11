Despite Trump’s Tweetstorm, Blumenthal Sticks By Position On Comey

Despite a burst of Twitter attacks from President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is sticking by his assertion that the firing of FBI Director James Comey is a "looming constitutional crisis."

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Blumenthal says Comey’s firing makes it urgent that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the Trump presidential campaign’s connections with Russia.

In the meantime, he’s joining fellow Democrats in slowing down business in the Senate.

“We cannot do business as usual when the integrity of the criminal justice system is so endangered and at risk.’’

Blumenthal says he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Deputy Attorney General to be called to appear before Congress to give the real reason why Comey was fired.

President Trump tweeted out Wednesday morning that Blumenthal should be the one investigated for fabricating his military service. During his 2010 Senate campaign, Blumenthal had apologized for giving the impression that he served in Vietnam when he had actually served stateside in the Marine Corps Reserve.