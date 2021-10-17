Transgender Rights

-
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over two transgender high school athletes in Connecticut.The lawsuit came from three athletes who said they lost…
Suffolk County wants to help fishermen recover from revenue loss due to the pandemic. How Connecticut will use funds from the American Rescue Plan, a…
A New York state law from the 1970s aimed at curbing prostitution but that critics said had been enforced discriminatorily — particularly against…
State lawmakers in New York voted to repeal a part of state law Tuesday that’s become known as the "Walking While Trans Ban," a part of the penal code…