-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont used a visit to the state’s busiest train station to promote his transportation plan, which includes a highway user fee…
-
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will put a planned fare hike vote on hold citing the financial impact of the pandemic on its customers.MTA…
-
The New York State Thruway Board voted to raise tolls by nearly a third for drivers who don’t have an electronic E-ZPass, beginning in January. The change…
-
The plan to charge drivers who enter Manhattan south of 61st Street was supposed to go into effect in 2021. The plan has been delayed by about a year, but…
-
Overnight on Friday, the New York State Thruway will make the switch to all cashless tolling. By Saturday morning, cameras mounted on steel gantries above…
-
A “frustrated” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has pulled the plug on his truck-only highway toll proposal. The tolls would have helped pay for Lamont’s…
-
Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney says he will know Tuesday if there will be a vote this week on Governor Ned Lamont’s controversial truck-only…
-
Democratic Connecticut state lawmakers have released details of Governor Ned Lamont’s truck-only highway toll bill. Republicans warn it could open the…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has dismissed a GOP claim that he is hiding the information about how much money would be generated by his…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont pitched his controversial truck-only highway toll proposal at a town hall meeting in Westport on Sunday.The audience in…