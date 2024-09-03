NY bans ghost plates to curb toll evasion

New York is cracking down on toll evasions with a new law passed on Sunday, banning the use of ghost plates.

Ghost plates are forged or altered plates that are untraceable by traffic and toll cameras. They are commonly made with glass or plastic and used to obstruct the details on the plates and registration.

“We are sending a clear message: if you attempt to alter your license plate to avoid traffic cameras and toll readers, you will be caught,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimates an annual loss of around $50 million in highway and bridge tolls as a result of the ghost plates.

Violators of the new ban can be fined between $100 and $500. Repeat offenders, with three or more convictions within five years, could have their registration suspended for a minimum of 90 days.

The sale of license plate covers is also illegal. The state is urging social media platforms, including Meta, TikTok and Craigslist, to ban the sale of these covers.

In March, a law enforcement task force was established to remove vehicles with fraudulent or modified license plates from the streets. The task force has since impounded nearly 2,000 vehicles, made around 440 arrests, and issued nearly 17,000 tickets.