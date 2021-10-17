Terry Sheridan

-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who is fully vaccinated, said he was tested on Wednesday after he developed mild symptoms. He will work from home as he quarantines for the next seven days.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:New Yorkers with compromised immune systems are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster…
As Connecticut pulls out of the pandemic, its recovery is not uniform. Cities have been hit harder than the suburbs and those at the lower end of the…
The Town of Greenwich, Connecticut, is honoring the late Dr. Saul Hertz, who 80 years ago today administered the first medical use of radio-iodine therapy…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has announced the creation of a Hate Crime Task Force to tackle bias-related incidents.“Our nation is in the…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has told the MTA to restore service cuts that were made Monday to the Long Island Railroad.This comes after commuter…
President-elect Joe Biden has picked a Stamford native to be his Press Secretary.Jen Psaki is a 1996 graduate of Greenwich High School.After graduating…
Sacred Heart University in Connecticut will assume management of the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport in the New Year.The Discovery Museum is just down the…
More than 200,000 students on Long Island start school today. This comes as several school districts report teachers, workers and students have tested…
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it may have to cut Long Island Railroad service by 50 percent in order to deal with a projected $12 billion…