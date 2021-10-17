-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says Republicans should lead the effort to get President Donald Trump to change his mind about ending U.S.…
-
Attention is on President Trump’s failed health care plan and possible ties to Russia. But U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says the Trump…
-
A family of Syrian refugees arrived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this week. Farida Al-Faouri and her four children fled Syria after her husband’s death.…
-
This week, Syrian refugees living in Connecticut met with Governor Dannel Malloy, refugee agency workers and volunteers from the Jewish community at a…
-
Refugee resettlement organizations crossed their fingers after this week's election. President-elect Trump has threatened to ban refugees, particularly…
-
Architect Mohamad Hafez is horrified at the destruction of his home country, Syria. He’s been in the United States for more than a decade and now uses…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoRdCbDd50oIt’s been five years since Chef Mazzin left his restaurant, his home, and many of his loved ones in the city of…
-
Hartford, Connecticut saw dueling groups of protests Saturday over whether to accept Syrian refugees in the state.More than 200 protesters rallied on one…
-
Connecticut welcomed a Syrian refugee family that was turned away by the governor of Indiana last week. A nonprofit in New Haven that works with refugees…
-
A Syrian refugee family that was turned away by the governor of Indiana has settled in New Haven, Connecticut.Conn. Governor Dannel Malloy said the young…