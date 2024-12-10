Blumenthal urges Americans to back U.S. troops in Syria to prevent ISIS resurgence

Americans should be concerned about the chaos following the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria because there are U.S. troops in the country, said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) at a Wreaths Across America event at the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

The number of American troops in the country is classified, but hundreds are in camps in eastern Syria to prevent ISIS from reforming, said Blumenthal, a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

“They are preventing radical terrorists from coming together once again. In the wake of the chaos that is ensuing in Syria, they are at risk,” he said

That’s why their mission must be supported, he said.

“Even though we haven’t declared war on anyone, they are protecting us at this moment with their lives in harm's way because of what is happening in Syria,” Blumenthal said.

President-elect Donald Trump said over the weekend that the U.S. military should stay out of the conflict in Syria.

While incumbent President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. had conducted dozens of airstrikes in Syria as it remains committed to preventing the resurgence of ISIS.