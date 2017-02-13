© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Syrian Widow, Four Children Find New Home In Bridgeport

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 13, 2017 at 11:30 AM EST
1 of 4
Farida listens to the translation of Mayor Ganim's remarks at Friday's reception.
Lea Trusty
2 of 4
IICONN President and CEO Claudia Connor, second from right, sits next to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and City of Bridgeport employees at the meeting.
Lea Trusty
3 of 4
Mayor Ganim takes a selfie with two Syrian refugees.
Lea Trusty
4 of 4
Two of Farida Al-Faouri's four children, left, sit beside other newly arrived refugees from Syria at Friday's welcome gathering for the Al-Faouri family at the International Institute of Connecticut's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn.
Lea Trusty

A family of Syrian refugees arrived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this week. Farida Al-Faouri and her four children fled Syria after her husband’s death. They put their plans for the U.S. on hold when the Trump administration issued a ban on all refugee travel, then left on short notice when federal courts lifted the ban.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim formally welcomed them to the city on Friday.

“You’re here, you’re in our city now. We can’t tell them what to do in Washington, and those rules are their rules. But once you’re here, we want to make you comfortable.”

Ganim hasn’t declared Bridgeport a sanctuary city, although the city council is considering an ordinance to adopt the term. The mayors of Hartford and New Haven have both affirmed their status as sanctuary cities.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
