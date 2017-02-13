Syrian Widow, Four Children Find New Home In Bridgeport

A family of Syrian refugees arrived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this week. Farida Al-Faouri and her four children fled Syria after her husband’s death. They put their plans for the U.S. on hold when the Trump administration issued a ban on all refugee travel, then left on short notice when federal courts lifted the ban.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim formally welcomed them to the city on Friday.

“You’re here, you’re in our city now. We can’t tell them what to do in Washington, and those rules are their rules. But once you’re here, we want to make you comfortable.”

Ganim hasn’t declared Bridgeport a sanctuary city, although the city council is considering an ordinance to adopt the term. The mayors of Hartford and New Haven have both affirmed their status as sanctuary cities.