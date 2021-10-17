-
The U.S. Department of Education has denied New York’s request to cancel state standardized testing this year.The state Education Department made the…
A proposal to eliminate the Regents exam in New York has alarmed some social studies teachers on Long Island. They worry if the state cuts the…
Fewer Long Island students chose to opt out of New York’s standardized testing last spring, compared to two years ago. 43% of students boycotted state…
The state’s largest teachers union brought bagpipe players and a brass band to the Capitol to push for a bill to decouple teacher evaluations from the…
Teachers wouldn’t be evaluated based on their students’ standardized test scores any longer under a measure approved by the New York State Assembly. It’s…
Connecticut education officials are curbing the amount of time students in grades three through eight spend on standardized tests.Governor Dannel Malloy…
New York State’s education commissioner said parents who are thinking of opting their children out of standardized tests again this school year should…
Two new Quinnipiac University polls show that New York voters trust the teachers’ unions more than Governor Andrew Cuomo to improve education in the…
The first round of results from Connecticut's new standardized exams show more students than expected are excelling at English language arts, but math…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he doubts that there will be federal sanctions for schools that have high rates of students who boycotted standardized…