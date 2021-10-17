-
Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that bans solitary confinement for more than 15 days at a time. But, it came as he vetoed a bill that…
Former NBA star and UConn basketball player Caron Butler urges Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to sign a bill that would limit the use of solitary…
A union representing correction officers in New York filed a federal lawsuit Monday to overturn the Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement Act, or…
A replica of a solitary confinement cell is on display in Connecticut’s State Capitol. It reproduces the sights and sounds of being in a solitary…
An exhibit in New Haven, Connecticut, lets people spend a few minutes inside of a solitary confinement cell. "Inside the Box" is a replica solitary cell…
A cell the size of a parking space is where more than 60,000 prisoners nationwide are being held in solitary confinement. That’s according to a study by…