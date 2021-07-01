Prison Reform Advocate Pans Lamont's Order On Solitary Confinement

Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that bans solitary confinement for more than 15 days at a time. But, it came as he vetoed a bill that would have more drastically limited the practice.

Barbara Fair is with Stop Solitary CT. The advocacy group said Lamont didn’t go far enough to ban restraints, or guarantee inmates access to family members.

“The executive order that he put together guts a lot of the really important things that we had in our bill, and I suspect that it will be business as usual in a couple of months,” Fair said.

Fair said executive orders can be reversed by Lamont or later governors.

Lamont said his executive order prioritizes the safety of inmates and corrections officers. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar executive order in April.