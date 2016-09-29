© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

L.I.: Largest Residential Solar Economy In New York

WSHU | By Jakub Lewkowicz
Published September 29, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT
Solar Farm
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says Long Island has reached a milestone in solar energy, with 35,000 homes powered by solar energy.

Governor Cuomo said Long Island has the biggest and fastest growing solar energy economy in the state and that the eco-friendly technology has saved 200,000 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Adrienne Esposito from Citizens Campaign for the Environment says the government is decreasing grants in hopes that projects can stand on their own and conditions on Long Island will help the market grow.

“People are looking for a way out of paying these electric bills that are overbearing and solar is the way,” Esposito says.

Cuomo hopes half of the state’s energy will come from clean sources by 2030.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandsolarGreen energy
Related Content
Load More