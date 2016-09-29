L.I.: Largest Residential Solar Economy In New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says Long Island has reached a milestone in solar energy, with 35,000 homes powered by solar energy.

Governor Cuomo said Long Island has the biggest and fastest growing solar energy economy in the state and that the eco-friendly technology has saved 200,000 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Adrienne Esposito from Citizens Campaign for the Environment says the government is decreasing grants in hopes that projects can stand on their own and conditions on Long Island will help the market grow.

“People are looking for a way out of paying these electric bills that are overbearing and solar is the way,” Esposito says.

Cuomo hopes half of the state’s energy will come from clean sources by 2030.