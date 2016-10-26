3 New England States Choose 6 Clean Energy Generators

Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have selected six proposals to develop more clean energy for the New England market.

The projects announced Tuesday include mostly wind and solar projects, which are expected to generate 460 megawatts of electricity collectively.

The three states received more than 50 solicitations from entities offering projects for consideration.

The request for proposals marks the first time New England states have joined together in a coordinated procurement for clean energy resources. The states are hoping to leverage their combined purchasing power and attract projects they likely couldn't lure on their own.

State officials want to ultimately lower consumers' utility costs in a high-priced part of the country.

Final acceptance of the six proposals depends on the bidders successfully negotiating power contracts and receiving required regulatory approvals.