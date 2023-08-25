Sikorsky lands $2.7 billion contract with U.S. Navy

Sikorsky has been awarded a $2.7 billion contract with the U.S. Navy.

The deal is expected to bring jobs to the Stratford-based company that recently lost a contract with the U.S. Army.

“Sikorsky makes the best helicopters in the world and is one of the largest employers in Connecticut,” U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said. “The company and its employees are the lifeblood of our community."

"I fight in Congress to ensure they have the necessary resources to remain competitive and continue to create and support jobs in our community," DeLauro added. "This $2.7 billion award will keep good paying jobs in Connecticut and ensures that Stratford continues to build the helicopters of the future.”

Twenty-seven of the C-H Dash 53-K helicopters will be for the Marine Corps, and 8 will be sold to Israel.

According to Sikorsky, the helicopter can carry a 27,000-pound external load for 110 miles.

They can be used to transport armored vehicles, equipment and personnel. They can also be used for humanitarian relief, firefighting and search and rescue.

“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies, and provides the U.S. Marine Corps with transformative 21st-century technologies,” Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo said.

“Our long-standing partnership led to this best value contract award providing the capability and readiness the Marines need,” he added.

The U.S. Marines are already using the helicopters. According to Sikorsky, they have clocked more than 1,000 operational flight hours in each individual aircraft.

Sikorsky will begin delivering the helicopters to the Navy in 2026.