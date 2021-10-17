-
The Suffolk County Legislature met to discuss expectations for the county’s $3.2 billion budget for 2021. Republican Legislator Rob Trotta criticized the…
Both Suffolk and Nassau counties are going through a process of reforming and reinventing policing. This review was mandated by the state after a summer…
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta called on the state attorney general to investigate the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association for possible…
Suffolk County lawmakers delayed a vote on a bill that would establish an inspector general for the county. Legislator Rob Trotta introduced the measure…
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has called on lawmakers to support his bill to put a cap on county fees. Trotta calls the fees just a backdoor tax.He…