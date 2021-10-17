-
Lawmakers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts behind the multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative want residents to rally support to…
Pop star Taylor Swift’s songs often draw from her own life. For her new album, Folklore, Swift turned to a new muse: an eccentric heiress who once owned…
The tri-state travel advisory is changing again. Rhode Island has been added, but Delaware and Washington D.C. have been removed. Travelers from Rhode…
Three women were shot during an incident that took place Thursday morning in Westerly. State police have confirmed that one of the victims, age 47, was…
New England commercial fishermen have one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. Now, they’re worried new offshore wind farms will make things worse.…
Former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island hailed a new Connecticut law aimed at enforcing a 2008 federal Mental Health Parity Act he…
The musical "Hamilton" has a lot of catchy music and memorable lyrics. Some of the most memorable come from President George Washington. They’re taken…
The city of Providence, Rhode Island, mostly celebrates the legacy of author H. P. Lovecraft – one of the fathers of horror fiction and, increasingly, a…
The nation’s first offshore wind farm on Block Island celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. And tourism on the Island is up…because of the wind…
Health officials have issued a warning about potentially tainted raw milk that’s been sold in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.The…