Murphy says Democratic states should gerrymander to counter Republicans

As the redistricting fight plays out in Texas, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Democratic states should be gerrymandering, too.

President Donald Trump (R) started the redistricting war by asking the Republican-led legislature in Texas to redraw its House district lines so his party could gain a few more seats. Earlier this week, Trump said Republicans were “ entitled ” to five more U.S. House seats in the Lone Star state.

In response, leaders in Democratic-led states like California , New York and Illinois said they’re considering gerrymandering to gain more seats for Democrats. Republicans have the majority in the U.S. House, but only by three seats, and the fight for control in the midterms will be fierce.

Murphy said his party has to fight fire with fire.

“If Texas is going to play by their own rules, then we have to play by our own rules, because this democracy will disappear if Republicans rig the rules and Democrats stand on the sidelines,” Murphy said.

Typically, redistricting is only done once every 10 years, which is in line with the census. Each state has its own process, but it’s a highly partisan debate in most.

“Of course, in a perfect world, we would all observe the rules, and you would only reset the congressional maps every 10 years,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s home state is unlikely to join the redistricting fight. Connecticut’s five House seats have been held by Democrats since 2008.