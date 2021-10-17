-
City and police leaders in Bridgeport, Connecticut, called on the public to support law enforcement Wednesday afternoon. That’s after state police said…
A group of Bridgeport police officers of color has called for the removal of Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia.Bridgeport Guardians President Davon Polite…
Members of the police union in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have voted “no confidence” in the city’s first Latina chief — 54% of union members in attendance…
Three police captains in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have dropped a retaliation claim against the city police department.The captains are suing over the…