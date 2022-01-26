Bridgeport starts its search for a new permanent police chief

Mayor Joe Ganim announced Tuesday that the City of Bridgeport is in the process of recruiting a new permanent chief of police.

This comes just days after ex-Police Chief Armando Perez was released from federal prison prior to his one-year-and-a-day conviction. Perez and the city’s ex-personnel director, David Dunn, were sentenced on Sept. 10, 2020, after manipulating the chief hiring process to guarantee Perez the position in April 2018.

Rebeca Garcia has served as acting police chief in the interim.

Ganim’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the process to find a permanent replacement will be designed and administered as “a fair, open, and competitive examination to candidates that apply and meet the qualifications.”

The duration of this nationwide search will take up to 150 days to recruit three finalists, and once chosen by Ganim, the new chief of police will receive a five-year term.