racial profiling

Lawmakers in Suffolk County will vote next week on a law that would prohibit false 911 calls based on race.The law would make false reports to law…
A Connecticut lawmaker claims he was profiled by a police officer while on his way to a friend’s funeral this week.Hearst Connecticut Media reports State…
A new report on Connecticut police traffic stops singles out six local departments and a state police troop for pulling over minorities at higher rates…
In 2013, Connecticut was the first state in the nation to require a massive study on traffic stop data to see if there is systematic racial…
According to a new Yale University study, police use of force is likely to increase after officers are victims of violence – but only if the suspects are…
In Connecticut 25 police officers have been singled out as stopping minority drivers at significantly higher rates than their peers, according to a new…
A report commissioned by the state of Connecticut and released Tuesday shows at least five police departments, Granby, Groton, Waterbury, and state police…