Report: Connecticut Police Stopping Minorities At Higher Rates

A new report on Connecticut police traffic stops singles out six local departments and a state police troop for pulling over minorities at higher rates than whites.

The report released Thursday by Central Connecticut State University analysts looked at data from October 2015 to September 2016 that all police departments were required to submit.

Analysts say Troop B state police in North Canaan and departments in Berlin, Monroe, Newtown, Norwich, Ridgefield and Darien had “statistically significant'” disparities in traffic stops of minorities compared with stops of whites. They say those agencies will be analyzed further.

Overall in Connecticut, 14.7 percent of drivers stopped were said to be black and 13.1 percent were of Hispanic descent in the one-year sample.

The report says stops of minority drivers statewide were more likely to happen during daylight hours when their race and ethnicity are more visible. The results also found that police tend to be less successful finding contraband in searches involving minority drivers.