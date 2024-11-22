© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Municipal leaders push for looser CT fiscal guardrails to increase state education funding

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
State Representative Jeff Currey, co-chair of the CT General Assembly's Education Committee, speaking at the Invetsing in Connecticut's Future press conference at James Hillhouse High School n New Haven on Thursday November 21, 2024
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
State Representative Jeff Currey, co-chair of the CT General Assembly's Education Committee, speaking at the Invetsing in Connecticut's Future press conference at James Hillhouse High School n New Haven on Thursday November 21, 2024

Connecticut municipal leaders and educators want Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers to adjust the state’s 2017 fiscal guardrails next year.

They say it’s needed to allow for more state money to be spent on K-12 public education.

Joe DeLong, CEO of the Connecticut Council of Municipalities, said only 36% of local education budgets in Connecticut have come from the state since the fiscal guardrails were adopted, which is much lower than neighboring states.

“Most of our surrounding states are anywhere from 41% to 45%. We are in the lowest quartile in the country in how much the state of Connecticut funds public education,” DeLong said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the state would need to spend more than $500 million a year to improve education in cities and poorer school districts to bring them closer to the spending levels of richer suburban districts.

“Our kids are often multilingual learners, so it’s already more difficult for them to engage in the school environment. So, we need to spend more. So, that $545 million may sound like a lot. But in reality, it is not that much to invest in our kids,” Elicker said.

In past years, Lamont has resisted requests to adjust the state’s fiscal guardrails. His next two-year budget proposal will be presented to lawmakers in February.
Tags
Connecticut News Public EducationEducation SubsidyJustin ElickerCT BudgetNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma