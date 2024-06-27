Lamont announces new round of funding for youth mental health aid in CT

Connecticut will allocate more than $2 million to serve students’ mental health needs during the summer months for both 2024 and 2025, Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Thursday.

The funding, which comes from the state’s allotted amount from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, serves as the third and final round of funds dedicated to student mental health. It’s also a continuation of the Summer Mental Health Grant Program, started by the state last year.

“By partnering with schools, camps and community-based programs, we are ensuring that mental health services are available year-round,” Russell-Tucker said.

“This investment further extends the availability of social, emotional and mental health supports during the summer, through new community partners with innovative initiatives and programming to support students wherever they are spending time this summer.”

The funding will go to 36 school districts and summer camps around the state, including Stamford, East Haven, Milford, Shelton and Stratford. Individual amounts range from $17,000 to $85,000. The full list of recipients can be found here.