Lamont Likely Wouldn't Back Ganim If He Wins Primary

If Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim wins the Democratic gubernatorial primary, he likely can't count on support from the party's endorsed candidate in the general election.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont was asked Tuesday in a WFSB-TV debate about whether he'd support Ganim, should he win on Aug. 14. Lamont's answer was, "probably not."

While Lamont says he'd still back Democratic General Assembly candidates if he loses the primary, he wants the next governor to be someone who "leads with integrity."

Ganim served seven years in prison for steering city contracts as mayor in exchange for cash, wine, clothes and home improvements. He was released in 2010 and elected mayor again in 2015.

Ganim claims Lamont would "diss the entire Democratic party" and put Connecticut in the hands of a "Connecticut Trump."