Pride Month

  • Music
    Conversation with Davóne Tines
    Suzanne Bona
    This June, join us in celebrating the vibrant voices and powerful stories of LGBTQIA musicians. Throughout Pride Month, we're revisiting conversations with some of the most influential and inspiring artists in classical music today.
  • Reginald Mobley
    Music
    Beautiful Music NOW - Reginald Mobley
    Suzanne Bona
    Reginald Mobley is a countertenor. It's a male vocal range comparable to a female mezzo-soprano. And Reginald Mobley is one of THE top countertenors in the world!
  • Mahan Esfahani
    Music
    Beautiful Music NOW - Mahan Esfahani
    Suzanne Bona
    Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #5 that features Mahan Esfahani with flutist Anthony Robb, and violinist Yuri Zhislin with Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra.
  • Wendy Carlos, 2007
    Music
    Beautiful Music NOW - Wendy Carlos
    Suzanne Bona
    In 1968, Wendy Carlos released SWITCHED-ON BACH, a collection of music by Johann Sebastian Bach played on the Moog synthesizer. The multiple Grammy award-winning album introduced people to the synthesizer AND to classical music.