Guitarist Sharon Isbin is a compelling artist and leader in the music world. The multiple GRAMMY Award winner was named Musical America Worldwide’s 2020 Instrumentalist of the Year. She was also inducted into the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America Hall of Fame, and founded the guitar department at The Juilliard School.

Today's Beautiful Music is a live concert recording of Sharon Isbin from the 1992 Portland (Maine) Performing Arts Festival.