StoryCorps: A love story that started with an email

Having lived in St.Louis for 15 years, Ann Taylor was looking to meet new people. She received an email about a queer ballroom dancing class and decided to go.

Courtesy of Sonja Furiya Ann Taylor and Sonja Furiya at the World Out Games in Copenhagen in 2009.

This led Ann to become something she never imagined, a dancer.

Ann came to StoryCorps with her wife Sonja Furiya to reflect on the day they met in that dance class in 2005.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired June 28, 2023, on NPR’s Morning Edition.