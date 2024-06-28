© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps: A love story that started with an email

WSHU | By Jey Born
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Ann Taylor and Sonja Furiya at their StoryCorps interview in St. Louis
Emily Janssen
/
StoryCorps
Ann Taylor and Sonja Furiya at their StoryCorps interview in St. Louis.

Having lived in St.Louis for 15 years, Ann Taylor was looking to meet new people. She received an email about a queer ballroom dancing class and decided to go.

Ann Taylor and Sonja Furiya at the World Out Games in Copenhagen in 2009.
Courtesy of Sonja Furiya
Ann Taylor and Sonja Furiya at the World Out Games in Copenhagen in 2009.

This led Ann to become something she never imagined, a dancer.

Ann came to StoryCorps with her wife Sonja Furiya to reflect on the day they met in that dance class in 2005.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired June 28, 2023, on NPR’s Morning Edition.
Tags
Arts & Culture StoryCorpsarts & cultureLGBTQIA+Pride Month