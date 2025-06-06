The Pride month vibes are off, but there's still hope.

Is it just us, or are the Pride month vibes a little off this year?

Between targeted censorship, legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ health care, and a financial pullout from many corporations, queer people and their allies are celebrating with heavier hearts this year. But perhaps it's a moment to reconsider what "pride" is really for?

This week, Brittany is joined by culture journalist Tre'vell Anderson, and author and organizer Raquel Willis to parse through the contradictions of Pride 2025.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Neena Pathak. Our Supervising Producer is Barton Girdwood. Our Executive Producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni.