Beautiful Music NOW - A Hand of Bridge

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 30, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
ASO

One of the shortest complete operas was written by American composer Samuel Barber with a libretto by his partner, Gian Carlo Menotti. A HAND OF BRIDGE is a one-act opera that premiered in 1959. It features two unhappily married couples playing a hand of bridge, while revealing their inner thoughts and feelings.

Today's Beautiful Music features a performance of A HAND OF BRIDGE by mezzo soprano Lauren Haygood, tenor Murch Murray, Soprano Kaelyn Harris, and baritone Nathaniel Burch. Fun fact: Samuel Barber's friend Andy Warhol drew the cover of the vocal score for A HAND OF BRIDGE.
Pride Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
