Violinist and conductor Jeanne Lamon (August 14, 1949 – June 20, 2021) led Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra for 33 years. The American-born musician joined the group and, soon after, became its director.

Today's Beautiful Music features Jeanne Lamon, cellist Christina Mahler (her partner of 43 years), and harpsichordist Christina Hutton performing music by Johann Sebastian Bach.