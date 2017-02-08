© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Study: Pitocin Use May Increase Risk For Postpartum Depression

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published February 8, 2017 at 2:22 PM EST
pregnancy_pixabay_170208.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A team of Long Island doctors thinks Pitocin, a drug often used to induce labor, may increase the risk of postpartum depression and anxiety by 36 percent.

Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis of the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research first thought the drug may reduce depression and anxiety.

“We were very surprised. We sat with the data and we ended up with the exact same finding no matter how we analyzed our data. We kept coming up with an increased risk in postpartum depression.”

This study was based on more than 40,000 births. Deligiannidis wants her next study to include details such as a family history of mental illness.

Postpartum depression affects one in eight new mothers, and it can be severe enough to cause suicidal thoughts.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandPregnancyPostpartum Depression