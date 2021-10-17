-
The MTA says the new positive train control system is operational on 98% of Long Island Rail Road, six weeks ahead of deadline. The Federal Railroad…
-
The Long Island Rail Road will receive millions of dollars to install technology to prevent collisions and derailments.U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the state will meet the federal deadline to install Positive Train Control on all its commuter rail lines.Positive…
-
The MTA has suffered a setback as it tries to meet a federal deadline to install Positive Train Control on Metro-North and the Long Island Rail…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says the GOP’s tax plan will make it more difficult for the federal government to find money to spend on much…
-
Amtrak said the entire Northeast Corridor now has Positive Train Control.Positive train control is a safety system installed on train tracks to prevent…
-
Wednesday afternoon the Senate passed a bill that would extend the December deadline for railroads to install Positive Train Control by three to five…
-
A 2008 law requires all U.S. railroads to install a new safety system that monitors and regulates train speed. Unless there's an extension, railroads say they'll shut down rather than pay fines.
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut demanded that Metro-North Railroad finish installing positive train control immediately. Blumenthal made…