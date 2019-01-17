LIRR Receives $2.3 Million For Positive Train Control

The Long Island Rail Road will receive millions of dollars to install technology to prevent collisions and derailments.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced $2.3 million in federal funding for the LIRR’s positive train control system in Bohemia.

The system monitors train speeds and controls train movements.

The Railroad Safety Improvement Act of 2008 requires implementation of positive train control on railroads which carry passengers or have high-volume freight with toxic or hazardous materials.

The Federal Railroad Administration estimates full PTC implementation will cost approximately 14-billion dollars.