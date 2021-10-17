-
Walmart will offer thicker plastic bags after the Connecticut statewide ban eliminating single-use plastic bags took effect last week. But…
A plastic bag ban that went into effect this week in New York has some school officials confused about whether they will be required to change the way…
Now that New York State has begun enforcement of its plastic bag ban, following an unsuccessful lawsuit by the plastics industry, the state’s…
A ban on plastic bags in New York is scheduled to go into effect next week. Retailers continue to fight the ban, this time by suing the state claiming…
On October 19, more than seven months after the law took effect, New York state’s environmental agency will begin enforcing a ban on single use plastic…
New York’s single use plastic bag ban has been upheld in state Supreme Court, after the plastics industry challenged it, and will now take effect in…
New York State’s plastic bag ban took effect on March 1s but like much of society, it is now on pause as supermarkets and retailers that remain open…
New Yorkers had mixed reactions to the state’s plastic bag ban that went into effect this month. That’s why the state delayed enforcement of the ban until…
New York could make drastic cuts to pollution when its plastic bag ban goes into effect on Sunday.In 2018, Suffolk County used about 80% fewer plastic…
New York’s ban on single use plastic bags at grocery stores and other outlets takes effect March 1, and stores that haven’t already made the change are…