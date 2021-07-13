© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut's Ban Prohibits Single-Use Plastic Bags. So Walmart Is Using Thicker Ones.

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 13, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
plasticbag_flickrdaydonaldson_160705.jpg
Day Donaldson
/
Flickr

Walmart will offer thicker plastic bags after the Connecticut statewide ban eliminating single-use plastic bags took effect last week. But environmentalists argue any plastic bag is a threat.

Walmart’s bags will be reusable up to 125 times, recyclable and claim to be sustainable. They will not be prohibited under the plastic bag ban due to their thicker weight.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment said companies like Walmart are delaying progress on environmental awareness by skirting bag bans.

A judge in New York banned the use of thicker plastic bags after the plastics industry tried to uphold the thickness loophole in that state’s bag ban.

Walmart did not return requests for comment.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
