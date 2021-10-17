-
Former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel says the U.S. needs to learn from its mistakes. Our region will feel the effects of Ida for a long time, Governor…
A report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has ruled that a pilot error led to the crash of a World War II-era bomber plane at Bradley…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate the recent string of small plane crashes on…
Suffolk County Police have rescued three men and the search continues for a fourth man after a small plane crashed into Long Island Sound on Saturday…
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary accident report on a fatal plane crash on Long Island earlier this month.The pilot was…
The deadly crash of a private plane into two East Haven homes earlier this month, killing two children in one home as well as the pilot and his son, is…
About 400 people gathered Saturday evening in a park in the heart of East Haven for a vigil to pray for the family of the two children killed on Friday…
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have released more details about Friday's plane crash in East Haven, Connecticut. Two…
At least three people are believed dead after a small plane crashed into two houses at about 11:20 am on Friday in East Haven, Connecticut. Two bodies…