-
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa of West Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday. He was charged with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
-
New York borrowed a lot of money from the federal government to keep up with the demand for unemployment benefits during the pandemic. The state now owes…
-
Connecticut restaurant owners said they still haven’t received pandemic relief money. They want the federal Small Business Administration to replenish the…
-
More than 300,000 Nassau County homeowners may no longer receive pandemic relief payments promised by the county executive.County Executive Laura Curran…
-
Connecticut House Republicans have proposed an alternative to Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s spending plan for the American Rescue Act funding. The…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Long Island to urge local substance use counselors to apply for federal funds to help combat the opioid…
-
Connecticut’s new revenue consensus figures from April show the state on track to end its fiscal year on June 30 with a $250 million budget surplus.…
-
Restaurants, caterers and breweries can soon apply for funds from a new $28.6 billion grant as part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief package.Steven…
-
On Monday Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will share his plan with lawmakers on how the state should spend $2.6 billion in American Rescue funds. That’s…
-
The state of Connecticut will put millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds toward making summer programs available to kids. Officials say it will be…