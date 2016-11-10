Malloy Speaks On Trump Victory And Its Implications For Conn.

At a post-election news briefing in Hartford on Wednesday, Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s looking forward to some of the programs Republican President-elect Donald Trump is promising.

“I want to see an infrastructure infusion that would be beneficial to our state. Both Democrat and Republican candidate for president advocated infrastructure. I hope that is going to be part of incoming President Trump’s financial policies.”

Malloy says he also hopes Trump’s financial policies will include changes to corporate taxes and getting American companies to repatriate foreign profits.

Also on Wednesday, Malloy urged eligible state residents to continue to enroll for Obamacare despite Trump’s promise to get rid of the program.

“We are in the enrollment period. People should be making those decisions. They should enter into their contracts. No one should miss the opportunity to have coverage, or to continue to have coverage, because of this change in election.”

Open enrollment for health insurance through the state’s exchange Access Health CT runs through December. Malloy says he’s not expecting any immediate changes to the program until after Trump takes office on January 20. And even then, it might be a while before the new Congress takes up the issue. More than 100,000 Connecticut residents get their healthcare through the state’s exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

New York’s Health Insurance Exchange has more than 2.8 million people enrolled.