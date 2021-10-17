-
The New York State Board of Regents urged Governor Andrew Cuomo to hold level state funding for schools through June and the next school year. That’s a…
The chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents will step down to take on the role of interim commissioner of the state’s Education Department.Betty…
The New York State Board of Regents is expected to decide in October whether to allow local public school officials to have the final say over education…
The New York State Board of Regents’ reassessment of high school graduation standards won’t change the state’s troubled standardized testing system, but…
A committee of the state Board of Regents recommends spending $2.1 billion more on schools in the new state budget, saying it’s time to continue an effort…
In December U.S. Education Secretary John King proposed new regulations for Common Core testing in order to increase test participation. The Education…
It’s been 10 years since New York’s highest court ordered that more state money be paid to schools with the poorest children, but advocates say in the…
New York State has removed a barrier that's kept immigrants who entered the country illegally as children from teaching or practicing medicine in the…
The New York State Legislature elected three new members to the Board of Regents last week. Now the majority of the Board disagrees with the previous…
The state’s education commissioner said no new laws are needed to reverse a proposal in this year’s state budget tying teacher performance reviews more…