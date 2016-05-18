© 2021 WSHU
N.Y. Regents Lift Licensing Restrictions For Some Immigrants

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2016 at 10:14 AM EDT
New York State has removed a barrier that's kept immigrants who entered the country illegally as children from teaching or practicing medicine in the state.

The Board of Regents certifies or licenses 53 professions. On Tuesday it voted to allow applications from immigrants who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status. Those are immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. They have the legal right to work but still face hurdles in earning professional licenses.

The Regents initially voted in February to adopt regulations to allow holders of that status to apply for teacher certification and professional licenses. After a public comment period, Tuesday's action made the regulations permanent.

The change takes effect June 1.

